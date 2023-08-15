Heat wave hits the region

Kiutus Carter, 6, of Lewiston, cools off in the fountain at Brackenbury Square Monday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Some of the hottest weather of the summer is expected to smack the Inland Northwest this week.

The heat wave got started Monday with the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley seeing a high of 105, Pullman-Moscow getting to 97, Orofino reaching 104 and Grangeville topping out at 93.

