Heat wave hits the region

Some of the hottest weather of the summer is expected to smack the Inland Northwest this week.
The heat wave got started Monday with the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley seeing a high of 105, Pullman-Moscow getting to 97, Orofino reaching 104 and Grangeville topping out at 93.
The heat is expected to continue through Thursday, and today will likely see the toastiest temperatures. The National Weather Service is expecting highs of 109 in Lewiston, 99 in Pullman, 108 in Orofino and 97 in Grangeville.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of the area through 11 p.m. Thursday. The heat wave is being caused by a strong ridge of high pressure that has built over the area, according to Miranda Cote, meteorologist with the weather service in Spokane.
No widespread lightning is expected this week, so the threat of wildfire starts isn’t necessarily elevated. But if a fire does get going, the conditions could make it difficult to extinguish.
“With the winds and the low relative humidity that, if anything does get going, that could help spread things pretty quickly,” Cote said.
Normal high temperatures should return this weekend, and the highs might even dip below normal early next week, Cote said.
The triple-digit reading in Lewiston on Monday was the eighth this summer and first since July 23. The high of 105 also matched the hottest temperature this year, with that reading also coming July 16.
Pullman’s high of 97 on Monday is the hottest temperature registered so far this year at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, according to National Weather Service data.