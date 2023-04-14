These graphics produced by the National Operational Hydrologic Sensing Center illustrate differences between the snowpack in April 2022, pictured at left, and April 2023. The darker blue, purple and red sections represent a larger snowpack, as measured in inches of water equivalent.
Courtesy of National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Heavy March snowfall has led to above-average snowpack across most of southern Idaho, including Mores Creek Summit north of Idaho City, where this photo was taken on Feb. 25.
Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun
Record-breaking March snowfall has led to deep southern Idaho snowpacks and a more optimistic water supply outlook than a year ago for farmers, ranchers, communities and other water users, hydrologists said during a Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting Wednesday in Boise.
However, all that snow means officials are preparing for the potential for high waters and flooding as temperatures warm and the snowpack melts.
Thirty three SNOTEL sites and 30 Snow Course sites that measure snowpack recorded new records for snow water equivalent increases in March, said Daniel Tappa, a hydrologist with the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Officials also recorded record levels of snowpack on the ground for April 1, and noted that several of Idaho’s snowpack records had stood for 60 years or more before being broken this year.
“We saw really spectacular totals across the southern half of Idaho as well,” Tappa said during Wednesday’s meeting. “(It has been) a really spectacular winter across that part of the state and a pretty special March in terms of snow.”
Tappa said the snowpack and water supply outlook is different north of the Salmon and Clearwater rivers and pushing closer to the Canadian border, where they didn’t see as much snow or deep snowpacks.
“North of the Salmon/Clearwater divide, like we talk about often times in these meetings, we kind of saw a different story in March where near-normal precipitation was observed in the Clearwater and then less-than-normal as we push up to Canada,” Tappa said.
What do the snowpack levels mean for Idaho’s reservoirs?
Now, that deep southern Idaho snowpack is warming and starting to melt, particularly at lower elevations.
Hydrologists said several reservoirs could physically fill — including Magic Reservoir, Heise, Henry’s Lake, Island Park Reservoir, Palisades Reservoir and Ririe Reservoir.
That supply of water could be good news for farmers, ranchers, irrigators and other water users.
“We have a much better outlook now than what we were thinking in March because of the additional precipitation (and) snowpack,” said Jeremey Dalling of the Bureau of Reclamation.
“It couldn’t have been much better for water supply,” Dalling added.
But as temperatures warm, the above-average snowpack could present a risk for flooding.
“On the downside we definitely have to be on guard for flooding,” Troy Lindquist from the National Weather Service said.
Near Boise, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release water from Lucky Peak Reservoir at a rate of 5,000 cubic feet per second over the next 50 days. Depending on how fast the snow melts, water may reach flood flow levels on the Boise River, officials said.
Rain and temperatures will affect snowmelt, flood risk and reservoir storage going forward into the spring, officials said.