ASOTIN — A conditional-use permit for the owners of Hells Canyon Pools to rent their Clarkston building for group events was unanimously rejected Monday night by the Asotin County board of commissioners.
Owners Chad and Danielle Engle also got the thumbs-down from the Asotin County Planning Commission, based on concerns about the septic system, noise and lack of parking at 1445 Fifth St. In addition, multiple neighbors objected to the proposal, saying group parties, receptions or reunions would be disruptive to nearby households.
Prior to the vote, the county commissioners said they appreciate and support the pool business, but could not approve an event center permit because of the sewage issue and safety concerns.
Danielle Engle told the commissioners she understood the county’s decision and appreciated their time. No one else in the audience spoke on the topic.
However, a public hearing conducted Sept. 5 by the planning commission prompted several letters and a “significant” number of comments, with the majority opposed to the idea, said Karst Riggers, building official.
One of the concerns was the lack of adequate parking at the site. Washington Department of Transportation officials made it clear no cars could park along Washington State Route 129, Riggers said. The building’s maximum capacity is 203 people, and there are currently 23 parking spaces.
Don Brigham, who lives on nearby Teresa Court, said the former business in that space -- Hells Canyon Fitness -- promised to be a good, quiet neighbor, but things changed shortly after the doors opened. The loud pounding vibrations and the sounds of “mammoth weights” being dropped on the floor, beginning at 5:30 in the morning, “were not a great way to be awakened,” he said in a letter to officials.
“Now another business is seeking permission to operate a business which will adversely affect the quality of life in our quiet neighborhood,” Brigham wrote to planners. “It needs to be understood and stressed that the residential neighbors surrounding this building pre-existed any business along Fifth Street, including the skin clinic.”
In another letter to the commission, David Wood, an audiologist who lives on Terrace Drive, voiced concern about the potential noise of an event center, and the effect it had on the area when used as a fitness gym.
“The anticipated presence of amplified music and other audio equipment raises alarms for those of us residing in close proximity to the venue,” Wood wrote. “Excessive noise can significantly disrupt our daily lives, affect our well-being and diminish the peaceful nature of our neighborhood.”
The Asotin County Public Health District said the on-site sewage system met the minimum requirements for a commercial gym or less, such as the current use of the building for office space and a pool showroom, but it would not accommodate anything larger.
The district strongly recommended installation of a more robust, pressurized system when the original owners built the fitness center in 2019, Administrator Brady Woodbury said in an email to the Engles and county officials.
The closest sewer line is uphill, about 400 feet away, Riggers said, and the cost to hook into the line would be high.
At the public hearing, Chad Engle told planners he had no intent to skirt any regulations. He had planned to be on hand to open and close the building, but would not supervise events. Clients would have to sign a contract saying they would abide by local regulations, and it would be up to the county to enforce its ordinances.
Danielle Engle told the advisory board their goal was to provide a service to the community, not to throw raging parties.
After considering all of the information, members of the planning commission said the event center was incompatible with the neighborhood. They expressed concerns about how events would be policed, along with the potential noise. The vote to recommend a denial was unanimous.
In other county business, a conditional-use permit for Lamar Companies to construct a billboard at the corner of Maple and 15th streets was approved with a 3-0 vote. This decision went against the planning commission’s recommendation.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said he didn’t understand why the planning commission recommended a denial. Two other Lamar billboards have gotten the green light.
“Very seldom do we ever go against planning and zoning,” Seubert said. “I just can’t quite understand what the rub is here.”
Riggers said the request was no different from the billboards previously approved for Lamar at the southern end of 15th Street and Appleside Boulevard. However, the planning commission thinks the 1486 Maple St. location is a mix of residences and commercial properties and a billboard doesn’t belong there, he said. The county previously denied the same application in March and June of 2021.
Riggers compared the 15th Street corridor to Bryden Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards, saying commercial buildings are the latest additions rather than houses. Storage units were the last thing built on 15th Street, he said.
Lamar representatives said the company has received zero complaints after their billboards have been installed.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.