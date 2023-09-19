Pool shopping with a view

The Hells Canyon Pools store sign is pictured on Wednesday in Clarkston.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

ASOTIN — A conditional-use permit for the owners of Hells Canyon Pools to rent their Clarkston building for group events was unanimously rejected Monday night by the Asotin County board of commissioners.

Owners Chad and Danielle Engle also got the thumbs-down from the Asotin County Planning Commission, based on concerns about the septic system, noise and lack of parking at 1445 Fifth St. In addition, multiple neighbors objected to the proposal, saying group parties, receptions or reunions would be disruptive to nearby households.