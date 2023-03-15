When Heaven Strothers learned two of her children had been sexually abused by her then-husband, it felt like “the floor shattered and fell out from underneath” her.

She didn’t know what to do until a prosecutor connected her with the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center. The people there saved her oldest daughter from “falling through the cracks,” said Strothers, who agreed to the use of her name in discussing the abuse. The Seattle Times typically does not name crime victims or make them identifiable without consent.