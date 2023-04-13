Life on the ranch wasn’t easy, especially without running water or electricity, but if Iris Mallory could turn back time she would do it all over again in a heartbeat.

Mallory turned 100 on Saturday, having spent much of her recent life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Before venturing east to Anatone in the 1970s, she and her husband ran a ranch in Oregon. She has been surrounded by animals all her life, and prefers the company of pets over people.