Life on the ranch wasn’t easy, especially without running water or electricity, but if Iris Mallory could turn back time she would do it all over again in a heartbeat.
Mallory turned 100 on Saturday, having spent much of her recent life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Before venturing east to Anatone in the 1970s, she and her husband ran a ranch in Oregon. She has been surrounded by animals all her life, and prefers the company of pets over people.
Born on April 8, 1923, in the small community of Lost Prairie, Ore., near Troy, Mallory was brought up on a ranch. She said she had fond memories of riding her horses Sunny and Jazz when she was younger.
On the ranch, Mallory was put to work milking eight cows twice a day, saddling horses and gathering eggs. She said chickens don’t lay eggs nowadays like they used to. She’d have to check every inch of the coop because hens were good at hiding eggs.
Mallory is the youngest of six children, who grew up with five brothers more than a decade older than she. Her daughter, Billie Havens, joked she suspected her mother was spoiled rotten growing up. Mallory said she was gratefulto have a good family, who taught her to be hard-working.
Family is everything to Mallory. She got her first job at 12 years old, taking care of her aunt, who was bedfast. Mallory was in charge of household and farm duties, while keeping her aunt comfortable. You did what you had to do, said Mallory, who didn’t mind keeping her aunt company in her final years.
Mallory went to high school in Troy and Wallowa, Ore. While she should have been studying for tests, she was partying until dawn with her classmates. She said she went to all the dances, picnics, rodeos and all the celebrations the town had to offer.
One night, she said her parents had just bought a new Buick, which they lent to her brother to go to a celebration. At the party, her brother and his friends were driving the car so fast that the girls’ dresses kept flying into the air. He took his eyes off the road for a second and plowed into some rocks, which threw his girlfriend out of and under the Buick.
Mallory swears she can vividly see her brother lift the car to get his girlfriend out from under. She still doesn’t know how, but kidded he was just that strong. His girlfriend got lucky. She had a cut on her leg and just needed stitches.
Her favorite out of all the celebrations her small town hosted was the rodeo. Locals would break their own horses and enter their cattle. The rodeo was so big, she said, people traveled to Troy from all over and camped for a couple of nights.
Mallory met her husband Willard Mallory when she was 16, and they got married in 1939. They decided they wanted a ranch of their own and moved out to a prairie in 1943. Mallory said the move was tough. They traveled to the ranch by farm wagon and had to use a small boat to get across the river.
Mallory was moving with two young children, and one on the way. There was no road to the ranch, and their family lived without running water or electricity.
The ranch was home to Mallory, her husband and six children: Donovan, who was born in 1940; Billie, born in 1941; Doug, in 1943; Vernie, who was adopted in 1947; Nancy, born in 1948; and Ann, born in 1949.
“Life wasn’t easy,” Billie said. “Everybody in the area lived alone without running water or electricity. We all helped each other out but we were all just trying to survive.”
Mallory and her husband lived on the ranch until they moved to Anatone to start a cafe. The two started The Anatone Cafe in 1970, and sold it in 1974. Mallory missed farm life too much. She said they sold the cafe to start a new ranch in Oregon.
The two lived on the ranch together until her husband died in 2001, when Mallory carried out operations on the farmstead. She moved to Clarkston three years ago to be closer to her children.
Mallory has over a dozen grandchildren and a handful of great-grandchildren.
Her secret to living 100 years, she said, is hard work. But the trick, she said, is finding something you enjoy so the work doesn’t seem too hard.