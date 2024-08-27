He’s a gamer: Boise teacher recognized for invention

Eric Olsen has been teaching high school math in Idaho since 2011.

“Teaching is something that comes naturally to me,” Olsen said. “And I love working with students.”

But more recently Olsen discovered something else that comes naturally to him: creating games.

The first game he created, Glyphics, was released in 2022.

“I’ve played games my entire life. I love games — board games, dice games, any kind of game, love them,” Olsen said. “But I never thought about making a game. Glyphics came about as I was sitting around a messy kitchen table … and something clicked. It just unlocked a cascade of ideas that has probably been sitting in my head for 30 years.”

Olsen used a few random items on that kitchen table to create a picture. He then had his kids guess what he had made. And voila! A game was in the making, and Olsen had a new passion.

Glyphics was a surprising success, and found its way to Target’s shelves and other retail outlets.

Building on that success, and also the fact that Olsen had created other new games, he and a friend started a small business called Messy Table Games. Three games have been launched through Messy Table Games.

But another game that Olsen created — Flip 7 — drew the interest of Usaopoloy (or The Op), a larger game company. Using its marketing savvy and strong brand presence, The Op Games has turned Flip 7 into a real presence in the game world.

In early November, Flip 7 was named a finalist for the Game of the Year by the Toy Foundation. That nomination for the Toy of the Year (TOTY) pits Flip 7 against games from companies such as Mattel and Hasbro.