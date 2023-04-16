High mortality rate of homeless highlighted in new report

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: Members of a clean-up crew remove belongings that have been left behind by occupants as the National Park Service clears the homeless encampment at McPherson Square on February 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. The National Park Service, under the request of the DC government, cleared the largest homeless encampment of the city that was once occupied by about 70 people. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Barb Anderson, director of Haven House in Jeffersonville, Ind., works with homeless people to place them into housing. It’s a job that has shown her firsthand the severe health issues facing unhoused people in southern Indiana, where many people live in tents in the woods and under bridges.

She is working with an older couple with limited options. The woman, 69, has two felonies for producing and selling methamphetamine — crimes, Anderson said, she committed about 20 years ago that prevent her from accessing housing. Anderson said she is working with them on getting that conviction expunged, but it is going to cost thousands of dollars.