Highway work continues during wait for permits

Work continues on the U.S. Highway 95 construction project near Moscow as seen Thursday from Eid Road.

 August Frank/Tribune

The Idaho Transportation Department is continuing construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow as it waits for permits to work on wetlands.

ITD is in the process of expanding and realigning U.S. 95 from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow to improve safety and reduce travel times.