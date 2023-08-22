The Missoula, Mont., office of the National Weather Service reported some eye-popping rain totals across north central Idaho on Monday.
Pollock, just south of the Salmon River near Riggins, received 2 inches from the storm — the remnants of Hilary that was first a hurricane and then a tropical storm that hit Mexico and Southern California.
Roy Akins, a fishing outfitter and president of the Riggins City Council, said the small riverside town received about 12 hours of rain Monday starting at 6 a.m.
“It never rained with extreme intent but it was a real consistent rain for the majority of the day,” he said.
The Riggins Road Crew was kept busy unclogging drains and there were reports of minor flooding from things like clogged gutters.
“I haven’t heard of anything major,” Akins said.
Slate Creek, also along the Salmon River in Idaho County, got just over an inch of rain. Grangeville had .89 inches, according to some reports but the official tally at the airport was .67 inches. Red River south of Elk City registered about an inch. Farther north, Kamiah had .5 inches and Pierce had about .37 inches.
But the rain was spotty. Lewiston recorded just .13 inches and Pullman had about .11 inches. Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said the storm seems to have delivered more rain to areas both south and east of Lewiston.
“If you start in Lewiston and head west you don’t get very much but if you head east, the precipitation amounts are going to be higher,” he said.
Even in areas where rain totals were more modest, the air was heavy. Relative humidity ranged from the upper 80s to the upper 90s across the region, much balmier than normal. Clevenger said the air felt extra sticky compared to relative humidities that were in the low teens and single digits just a few days ago.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality lifted an air quality advisory and burn ban in the area that had taken effect Sunday morning. Most of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington registered an air quality index in the good range by Monday afternoon. Sunday and earlier in the day on Monday, air quality hit the unhealthy range in many areas.
A flood watch issued Monday morning for Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Asotin and Garfield counties by the National Weather Service at Spokane will remain in effect through this evening.