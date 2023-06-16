Historic mining practices continue to impact health of North Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene Lake

Coeur d’Alene Lake is a popular tourist site during the summer, but at the bottom of the lake sits nearly 80 million metric tons of sediment contaminated with heavy metals including lead, arsenic and cadmium. As of June 2023, Idaho Gov. Brad Little has allocated $33 million in funds to focus on improving the lake’s health.

 Mia Maldonado/Idaho Capital Sun

Known for its water sports, fishing and hiking spots, the Coeur d’Alene Lake is a natural lake that lies at the center of concern for many environmentalists in Idaho.

The Coeur d’Alene Lake, fed primarily by the Coeur d’Alene River and St. Joe River, is the second largest lake in North Idaho. The lake is over 26 miles long with nearly 135 miles of shoreline.