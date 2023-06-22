The Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding has scheduled a number of free, ranger-led activities for visitors throughout the summer.
Guided collection tours will be held on Thursdays beginning at 1 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tours will be led by the park’s museum curator. Tours will be limited to eight people; anyone interested may sign up at the visitor center or by calling 208-843-7001.
The Indian Agency Cabin at the Spalding picnic area is the oldest building at Nez Perce National Historical Park and dates back to the Civil War era. Interpretive panels provide information about Indian agents, the transformation of the building into the Sacajawea Museum and its present condition.
Visitors can help rangers set up a tepee in front of the visitor center every day at 8:30 a.m. and take it down at 4 p.m. The tepee will not go up when rain or strong winds are predicted or temperatures exceed 105 degrees.
Ranger programs will cover a variety of topics over the course of the summer. Participants can learn more about covered topics at www.nps.gov/nepe or at the visitor center.
There is no limit on participants and no sign-up required to attend tepee pitching and ranger programs. Additionally, the museum, movie and junior ranger program are available for free year-round for families and visitors of all ages.
Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the historic picnic area remaining open from dawn to dusk. Park admission is free. Anyone wishing more information may contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at 208-843-7001, or visit www.nps.gov/nepe or www.facebook.com/NezPerceNationalHistoricalPark.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.