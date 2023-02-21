Several pieces of Lewiston High School history are moving from the Normal Hill campus to the new high school in the Lewiston Orchards.
According to a news release from Steven Branting, head of the school district historical collections, the granite benches from the 1954 and 1967 classes are being moved to the new high school. Additionally, the granite sign at Ninth Avenue and 11th Street from the class of 1992 will be moved to Cecil Andrus Way.
Last year, the Golden Bengal mosaic funded by the class of 1967 was moved to the new school from Booth Hall.
According to the news release, the main entrance to the new high school will also become what Branting calls “Alumni Plaza,” beginning with the installation of the 1954 and 1967 benches to anchor future displays.
A new engraved 4-foot polished granite bench is being designed to be placed in the area “to honor the work done for the students of the school district,” the news release said. The total cost for the bench will be $5,200 and will be completed by Garlinghouse Memorials.
Those who want to help fund the bench can do so by contacting Carla Gomez at the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education, 3317 12th St., Lewiston, or CGomez@lewistonschools.net. Checks should be made out to L.I.F.E. and reference LHS Alumni Bench in the memo line. Donations can also be paid through Venmo @LIFE_fundraising and reference LHS Alumni Bench. Donations are also tax deductible, according to the news release.
“Thousands of principals, teachers, aides, cooks, bus drivers and other staff have made the district successful for 160 years,” Branting wrote in the news release.
Lewiston passed its first levy in 1863, the first by any city or town in the state. Lewiston was also Idaho’s first chartered district, created in December 1880.
The Normal Hill campus served the district for 116 years as well as the constructions of high schools in 1904, 1914 and 1928. The facility in the Lewiston Orchards opened in 2020.
The M.E. Williamson Archives and Museum is also being developed at the Normal Hill campus.
Those with questions about the history of the Lewiston School District can contact Branting at stevenbranting@gmail.com.