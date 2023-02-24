Home destroyed in Clarkston Heights fire

Residents of a Clarkston Heights home that was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning escaped serious injury.
Noel Hardin, chief of Asotin County Fire District 1, said two people were in the residence at 2548 Appleside Blvd. when the blaze started, but they escaped before firefighters arrived. They were checked for minor burns but declined further medical attention.
When crews arrived shortly after 7:15 a.m., smoke and flames were rolling out of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the structure Hardin said appeared to have been divided into two apartments.
The cause is under investigation but Hardin said it may have been electrical, based on evidence near the area it started.
“There were a bunch of things plugged in,” he said.
The fire department coordinated with Red Cross and the Mission Church to help one of the residents who needed housing assistance.
“The house was pretty much toast,” he said.
The outside temperature was around 15 degrees when the fire started. Hardin said those conditions present challenges to firefighters.
“Anytime you have those kinds of temperatures it just makes it a little more challenging,” he said. “You have to keep water flowing so the hoses don’t freeze — and once it hits the ground, everything becomes a big ice rink.”
Fire crews from the Lewiston Fire Department and Clearwater Paper Fire department provided mutual aid.