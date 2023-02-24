Home destroyed in Clarkston Heights fire

A fire burns off of Appleside Blvd. Thursday morning in Clarkston.

 Photo by Noel Hardin

Residents of a Clarkston Heights home that was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning escaped serious injury.

Noel Hardin, chief of Asotin County Fire District 1, said two people were in the residence at 2548 Appleside Blvd. when the blaze started, but they escaped before firefighters arrived. They were checked for minor burns but declined further medical attention.