A not-for-profit group will continue to pursue the construction of apartments in Clarkston for needy families in spite of an effort by the town’s city council to pump the brakes on the project.
“Horizon Housing Alliance is working to understand the impact of the city’s actions on our proposal,” said John Pilcher, the group’s executive director in an email Friday.
The Clarkston City Council adopted an “immediate emergency zoning ordinance” at a special meeting Tuesday.
In a 6-0 vote, officials placed a six-month interim zoning ordinance on new residential or multifamily developments in the port commercial area where the apartments would go.
Current zoning laws don’t allow any residences in the area, unless commercial businesses, retail services or industrial uses are on the first floor.
The ordinance went into effect immediately, but a public hearing must be held on it within 60 days of its adoption.
Clarkston faces a limited tax base and a scarcity of empty land. The port commercial zone covers about 124 acres and 18 acres are undeveloped.
“The city of Clarkston is keenly aware of the need to be able to have harmonious residential, industrial and commercial development for the good of all citizens,” according to the ordinance.
Pilcher’s group has received a $5 million loan from the Washington State Housing Trust fund as well as an allocation of $17 million in low-income housing tax credits through the Washington State Housing Finance Commission.
Previously Pilcher’s group had predicted the units might be done by the end of 2024. They would be available to households that earn 60% or less of the median income in Asotin County. A family of four with a household income as high as $48,480 could qualify for a two-bedroom apartment in the complex where rents will be set at 30% of each family’s income.
“We remain focused on our goal to create 72 new, affordable, homes for Clarkston families,” Pilcher said. “We look forward to sharing more information with the community as we are able.”
The city of Clarkston is waiting to see details of the plans for the apartments that would be constructed on 6 acres west of Walmart and north of an existing affordable housing development.
“The city of Clarkston welcomes everyone who wants to help build our community,” said Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence in an email Friday. “When Horizon Housing submits an application, we will look forward to working with them for the good of our city.”