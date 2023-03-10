Small wildfires are cheaper and less destructive than big fires.
That simple fact is the idea behind legislation authored by Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and requested by Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin. After seven years of effort, the bill was approved 97 to 0 by the Washington House of Representatives this week.
If it passes the Senate and is signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, local and tribal fire departments would be able to seek reimbursement from the Washington Department of Natural Resources for the cost of aviation incurred while trying to snuff fires.
“This bill is very important in shoring up the frontline firefighting forces and defense against catastrophic wildfire. With the collaboration of the Department of Natural Resources, we found a path forward to provide the resources necessary to support some of our rural and volunteer fire districts,” Dye said in a news release.
Small fire departments don’t have helicopters or airplanes to fight fires and instead rely on engines, brush trucks and boots on the ground. But Hardin said in some cases they contract with commercial helicopter companies, like Clarkston-based Leading Edge Aviation. That is especially true when fires start in hard to reach terrain like remote canyons full of dry flashy fuels.
“If we can get a helicopter on it fast, it saves our butts,” he said.
The problem is the cost. Helicopters can run $1,000 to $2,500 per hour. Hardin said a few hours of flight time quickly adds up and has the potential to bust budgets.
The alternative is to hit such fires with ground forces and seek what is known as state mobilization — essentially calling in help from the state that has access to aviation. The move is routine when fires grow to a size that swamps the resources of local agencies.
Hardin said it can take hours to get approval and in that time, a small fire that may cost thousands to suppress can escape initial attack efforts and end up costing the state much more. During state mobilization, the Department of Natural Resources often deploys an army of air and ground resources and dozens if not more firefighters.
“If we can get on it hard and fast (with help from a helicopter) and maybe spend $10,000 it will keep us from going to a state mobilization level,” said Hardin. “And in our area that could easily be a couple million dollars.”
On a statewide basis, Hardin said the ability of local departments to call in helicopters or airplanes without fear of breaking their budgets has the potential to save the state many millions of dollars.
Dye and her colleague Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, worked with Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz to ensure the bill aligned with the needs of the Department of Natural Resources, the state’s wildfire fighting entity.
“Deploying helicopters and planes immediately when a fire is detected is a top priority for Commissioner Franz,” said DNR Communications Director Michael Kelly. “We were happy to work with Representatives Dye and Dent to ensure that rural counties get the immediate air support they need to suppress wildfires and safeguard communities.”