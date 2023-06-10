Hunter mistakenly kills grizzly bear

A hunter in Idaho's Panhandle self-reported after killing a grizzly bear he mistook for a black bear. Conservation groups are asking the state to require bear hunters to take a grizzly identification course.

A nonresident hunter alerted conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game after mistakenly killing a grizzly bear Thursday.

According to a news release from the agency, the unidentified hunter, who is cooperating with an investigation, was hunting north of Upper Priest Lake in the Idaho Panhandle and mistook the animal for a black bear. Grizzly bears are listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and cannot be hunted in the lower 48 states. Black bears are classified as a big game animal in Idaho and can be hunted in both the spring and fall.

