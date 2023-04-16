Suzanna Coffelt and Barry Klettke share a laugh in each other’s arms Wednesday at the home in Clarkston. The couple recently discovered they were not legally married 42 years after their wedding because their original marriage license was never filled with the state.
Suzanna Coffelt and Barry Klettke share a laugh in each other’s arms Wednesday at the home in Clarkston. The couple recently discovered they were not legally married 42 years after their wedding because their original marriage license was never filled with the state.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Suzanna Coffelt and Barry Klettke pose with their pup Lewy on Wednesday in the back yard of their Clarkston home.
After 42 years of wedded bliss that produced two daughters and four grandkids, a Clarkston couple discovered they weren’t legally married.
Barry D. Klettke, 66, and Suzanne Coffelt, 63, were recently doing some estate planning when they found out their original marriage license had never been filed with the state.
Barry and Suzanne were living in the Portland area when they got their marriage license in Clark County, and their first wedding was conducted in her hometown in Adams County.
“The church was packed,” Suzanne said. “I even have a photo of me holding the official license in one of the photos.”
Unfortunately, the paperwork never made it to the proper place all those years ago, but the Klettkes had no idea they weren’t legally hitched. To complicate matters, the church basement where they were wed had burned, and many documents were destroyed a couple of decades ago.
“It’s a crazy story,” Suzanne said. “Our document could’ve been lost there.”
She sent wedding photos, a decorative license, notarized statements from the minister, maid of honor and a bridesmaid — plus a $240 fee — but it wasn’t enough to convince Clark County they had walked down the aisle on Dec. 20, 1980, in Othello, Wash.
A clerk in Vancouver, Wash., said they didn’t mail the right paperwork and needed to file a petition in court to get the matter resolved. Luckily, a local attorney in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley had a better idea that was far less expensive.
“She advised us to just get married again,” Suzanne said, “so that’s what we did.”
Barry and his bride went to the Asotin County Courthouse last month, bought a new license for $36 and got married at one of their favorite places, Potholes State Park, on March 25.
“The auditor’s office in Asotin County was great,” Suzanne said. “They were super helpful.”
Barry and Suzanne moved from Vancouver to Clarkston in 2020. He was the chief operations officer for a software company and still works part-time for a nonprofit organization. Suzanne is a retired teacher who spent 22 years in the school system.
Their youngest daughter, Kelsey, ran track and cross country for Lewis-Clark State College, and the Klettkes never missed a meet. Barry said they fell in love with the valley during all of those trips to watch her compete.
“I grew up in Warden, and Suzy is from Othello,” he said. “We moved here because we’re originally from the east side, and we wanted to be back. It was a good move.”
Daughter Kelsey, who married former LCSC baseball player Cody Weiss, now works as a nurse and lives in the Clarkston Heights with her family of four. Their oldest daughter, Tori Elwood, is an accountant who resides in Bellingham with her husband and two children.
The Klettkes enjoy golfing at Quail Ridge and spending time with their kids and dog, Lewy.
The “newlyweds” said they never hesitated to say “I do” again when they found out about the marriage license, and they knew where they wanted it to happen.
They both have fond childhood memories of Potholes State Park in central Washington where they grew up. Barry said it’s a “rite of passage” place for them and provided the perfect backdrop for their casual, intimate second wedding.
“We literally went on a 2-mile hike to get to the top of the Frog Lake mesa,” Suzanne said. “It had rained every day, but that day was beautiful. It was meant to be. The whole thing was pretty special. The grandkids even picked me some sagebrush to hold.”
Their oldest daughter got ordained so she could conduct the ceremony. She and her husband, Garrett, also sang a Bob Dylan song, “If Not for You,” and added a verse, just for the Klettkes. The moment was captured on a cellphone and still brings a big smile to her parents’ faces.
With proper paperwork in hand, the couple were finally legally married.
“Not everyone gets to witness their parents get married,” Tori said on that day. “So, by the power invested in me, by the great state of Washington, I re-pronounce you husband and wife. You may now kiss.”
Barry said he was happy to comply.
“The only hard part is I have to remember a new anniversary now.”