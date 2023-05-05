Idaho Chief Deputy Attorney General David Dewhirst has left the office, a spokesperson for the office confirmed Thursday.
Dewhirst’s LinkedIn profile shows that, as of this month, he is a senior adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced in November that Dewhirst would serve in the top staff position in the office. Dewhirst assumed the post Jan. 2.
Office Spokesperson Beth Cahill wrote in a texted comment, “David led the transition efforts for our office, helping guide the Office of Attorney General through the first leadership change in twenty years. The Dewhirst family relocated to be near aging relatives. We wish him well in his new endeavor.”
Prior to coming to Idaho, Dewhirst served as Montana’s solicitor general, an office that he created for the first time in the state’s history. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen appointed him to that position in 2021.
Dewhirst also previously clerked for 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Lawrence VanDyke, after serving as a senior counsel to the U.S. secretary of commerce, a position he started in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Dewhirst had previously operated a public interest litigation group at the Freedom Foundation, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and a law degree from the George Washington University Law School.
DeSantis is expected to soon announce that he will run for president in the 2024 election.
