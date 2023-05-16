Idaho aims to reduce wolf numbers

This wolf roaming in Idaho’s backcountry was captured on an Idaho Department of Fish and Game trail camera. The agency uses trail cameras to monitor wildlife populations.

 Idaho Fish and Game

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission unanimously approved a controversial plan to dramatically reduce the state’s gray wolf population.

Under the new direction, the state will strive for a wolf population that fluctuates between around 500 animals, seasonal highs of about 650 in early summer after pups are born, and seasonal lows around 350 in late winter following annual mortality largely from hunting and trapping. Wildlife managers say achieving that number will strike a balance between reducing attacks on livestock, maintaining healthy elk herds and supporting a viable self-sustaining wolf population.

