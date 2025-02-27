Idaho bill aspires to expand definition of indecent exposure

Idaho legislators are advancing a bill to update the state’s indecent exposure law.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee in a 12-3 vote along party lines on Tuesday advanced in a House Bill 270, which bill sponsor Rep. Jeff Cornilles, R-Nampa, said was inspired by a Canyon County Pride event in June.

The legislation aims to modernize Idaho’s indecent exposure law, Cornilles said, which currently is defined as the exposure of someone’s genitals in any public place. It’s a misdemeanor on the first offense, and a felony on the second offense within five years.

The legislation would add to that law, also making it a misdemeanor to show the following in public spaces:

l Developed female breasts, not including those of someone breastfeeding a child.

l Adult male breasts that have been medically or hormonally altered to appear like developing or developed female breasts.

l Artificial breasts.

l Toys or products intended to resemble male or female genitals.

Nampa City Councilor Sebastian Griffin helped craft the bill, and told the committee why this bill was brought forward.

Griffin attended an event at Lakeview Park in Nampa, where Canyon County Pride was held in June. At the event, he noticed a “woman who was topless exposing herself,” he said.

“Shocked by this, I went over and saw a local Nampa police officer and said, ‘why hasn’t this individual been asked to either number one, cover up or number two, leave?’ ” Griffin told the committee. “And to my surprise, the officer said what that person’s doing isn’t illegal.”

That’s because it is not illegal for a man with breast enhancements to walk around topless, the officer said, according to Griffin.