A bill to implement a $300 minimum fine for adults convicted of possessing three ounces or less of marijuana is headed to the Idaho Senate floor for a vote.

The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee on Monday voted to advance House Bill 7 to the Senate floor, putting it one step closer to becoming law after already passing the Idaho House last week in a 54-14 vote. The committee voted along party lines, with its two Democrats, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, voting against it.

Its sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said Idaho remains one of the states with the strictest laws against marijuana usage, and a mandatory minimum fine for small amounts of marijuana would work as a deterrent for its usage.

“A $300 fine is not too much if you can afford to buy this marijuana and concentrate,” Skaug said. “Every dollar spent on pot by someone is not spent on food, clothing, school supplies, real medicine or housing.”

The committee advanced the bill with a recommendation that it pass. House Bill 7 may be voted on by the Idaho Senate in the coming days or weeks.

Testimony: A deterrent or ‘hurting the wrong people?’

Fourteen people testified before the committee, most of whom supported the bill — including representatives from law enforcement and conservative groups such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Idaho Family Policy Center.

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford spoke in favor of the legislation, sharing that he believes a $300 minimum fine will remind people from outside of Idaho that possessing marijuana in the Gem State will have more repercussions.