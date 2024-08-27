The Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee on Monday introduced a bill to let state government agencies share state tax information to help with public assistance fraud investigations.

The bill was brought by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, a state government agency that runs public assistance programs like SNAP, formerly known as food stamps; Medicaid; and the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program.

Right now, Health and Welfare can use subpoenas to seek bank records to assemble income information for benefit fraud investigations, but that process is intrusive, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Chief Jared Larsen told the committee. And he said the agency’s subpoenas aren’t necessarily binding on financial institutions outside of Idaho, which don’t always respond.

The new bill introduced would let the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare enter into an agreement with the Idaho State Tax Commission that would let the state tax agency share people’s income tax return records and information to assist with public assistance fraud investigations.

The bill’s statement of purpose said sharing tax information “would drastically reduce the investigative time spent on a fraud case and allow for more efficient use of investigators’ time.”