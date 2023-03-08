The Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed Tuesday the first case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in a flock of domestic chickens in Bingham County.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed three cases of avian flu in small backyard flocks in Benton, Snohomish and Thurston counties earlier this year.
The virus has continued to persist in migratory wild waterfowl since the 2022 outbreak, creating a greater opportunity for domestic birds to be exposed. Avian flu is transmitted between birds through close mucous contact, fecal matter and sometimes as an aerosol. It is carried on objects such as tools, vehicles, clothes and boots, which can transfer the virus from one location to another.
This is the first confirmed case of avian flu in domestic birds in Idaho this season. It is a highly contagious virus that can cause high death loss of all domestic and wild birds. Signs of HPAI in domestic poultry frequently include sudden death, decreased appetite and activity, breathing difficulty and dark combs and wattles.
The avian flu outbreak last year was the biggest in the nation’s history, affecting more than 58 million farmed birds in 47 states, as well as birds in the wild.
This year the virus has been detected in mink, foxes, raccoons and bears, raising fears that it could mutate and start spreading more easily among people.
It is rare for humans to become infected, but symptoms may include conjunctivitis, fever, lethargy, aches, coughing or diarrhea. Being in direct contact with domestic birds is the highest risk activity. When U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for cooking are followed, HPAI is not a foodborne illness.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun testing potential poultry vaccines and initiated discussions with industry leaders about a large-scale bird flu vaccination program for poultry.
The agriculture department recommends poultry owners reinforce biosecurity measures for their flocks and prevent wild waterfowl from interacting with domestic birds. Essential biosecurity practices include limiting the number of people who interact with domestic birds, washing hands before and after handling the birds and having dedicated clothing and tools for each flock.
Activities where birds from multiple properties come in close contact are high risk and discouraged. Bird owners are advised to avoid public venues with birds of unknown health status, such as livestock exhibitions or bird auctions. People who spend time in areas with high waterfowl traffic should also take precautions, as they — especially their shoes — could become contaminated and spread the virus.
HPAI is a reportable disease in Idaho, and veterinarians are required to report positive detections to the state agriculture department. Because of the large impact the disease can have on the poultry industry, it is essential for poultry owners to be vigilant in monitoring for illness. Anyone wishing more information may visit the state department website to learn more about the disease and access the submission form to contact state veterinarians.