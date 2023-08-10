BOISE — Health care providers are asking the Idaho Legislature to give its current model for Medicaid, which was implemented in 2022, a chance to play out before moving on to another model.

The Medicaid Managed Care Task Force on Wednesday heard from a variety of stakeholders about the potential merits and drawbacks of switching to a managed care model in an attempt to control the ballooning costs of Medicaid. The task force is co-chaired by Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, and Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa.