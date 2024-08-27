Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

Idaho County officials are bracing for the potential loss of millions in Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding, a federal program that replaces revenue once generated by timber sales in rural, forested counties.

Skip Brandt, chairperson of the Idaho County Commission, said after a week in Washington, D.C., he is “not confident” about reauthorization.

“SRS is a funding replacement for revenue that forested rural counties used to get from timber sales,” Brandt stated in a release. “Rather than providing a permanent solution for the revenues lost from active forest management — logging — , SRS is generally authorized in short-term increments. The last three-year authorization expired with last year’s payment.”

Without reauthorization, school districts and highway departments that depend on the funds must prepare for budget shortfalls, he said. The loss would amount to $5.39 million in Idaho County alone, based on 2024 distributions.

Just for area school districts, the total loss would be $1,617,065.36.

“I had been very ‘Pollyanna’ about this, having seen SRS reauthorized so many years,” said Mt. View School District 244 Superintendent Alica Holthaus, at the Feb. 20 school board meeting. “Now, I’m just not so sure. Its loss will be a huge hit to MVSD.”

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, recently introduced the Secure Rural Schools Reauthorization Act of 2025, which would extend SRS payments through Fiscal Year 2026. He has been a longtime advocate for the program, arguing that it provides essential support for rural communities that have seen a decline in federal timber harvests.

In a recent guest column, Crapo emphasized the importance of the program for counties like Idaho County, where SRS funds help maintain schools, roads, public safety, and search and rescue services. He warned that without congressional action, rural communities will face difficult decisions regarding critical services.