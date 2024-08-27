Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
Idaho County officials are bracing for the potential loss of millions in Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding, a federal program that replaces revenue once generated by timber sales in rural, forested counties.
Skip Brandt, chairperson of the Idaho County Commission, said after a week in Washington, D.C., he is “not confident” about reauthorization.
“SRS is a funding replacement for revenue that forested rural counties used to get from timber sales,” Brandt stated in a release. “Rather than providing a permanent solution for the revenues lost from active forest management — logging — , SRS is generally authorized in short-term increments. The last three-year authorization expired with last year’s payment.”
Without reauthorization, school districts and highway departments that depend on the funds must prepare for budget shortfalls, he said. The loss would amount to $5.39 million in Idaho County alone, based on 2024 distributions.
Just for area school districts, the total loss would be $1,617,065.36.
“I had been very ‘Pollyanna’ about this, having seen SRS reauthorized so many years,” said Mt. View School District 244 Superintendent Alica Holthaus, at the Feb. 20 school board meeting. “Now, I’m just not so sure. Its loss will be a huge hit to MVSD.”
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, recently introduced the Secure Rural Schools Reauthorization Act of 2025, which would extend SRS payments through Fiscal Year 2026. He has been a longtime advocate for the program, arguing that it provides essential support for rural communities that have seen a decline in federal timber harvests.
In a recent guest column, Crapo emphasized the importance of the program for counties like Idaho County, where SRS funds help maintain schools, roads, public safety, and search and rescue services. He warned that without congressional action, rural communities will face difficult decisions regarding critical services.
“The Secure Rural Schools program is a vital lifeline for Idaho counties, ensuring they can continue providing essential services,” Crapo wrote. “Reauthorizing SRS is necessary while we work toward long-term solutions such as increasing responsible timber production.”
The SRS program was originally created in 2000 as a temporary solution to declining federal timber sales, which previously provided a steady revenue stream for rural counties. Instead of direct logging revenue, SRS payments are authorized by Congress in increments, leaving their future uncertain.
Crapo’s bill is currently under consideration, but its passage is uncertain amid broader congressional budget negotiations.
— Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
City considering annexing land east and west of Pomeroy
POMEROY — The City Council discussed annexing land into the city on the east and west ends of town, approved a water bill overage relief, and discussed progress on the distribution pump project at their meeting March 4.
The city planning commission has been considering annexing land into the City of Pomeroy. Areas discussed for annexation include west along U.S. Highway 12 to Falling Springs Road and east to Gould City Mayview Road. The council is not considering annexing north and south at this time. The matter was referred back to the planning commission.
The council approved a request for relief from a water overage charge at 170 Fourth Street. The charge was caused by a large leak in October, which has been fixed. The council approved forgiving $414.99, half of the $828 charge, as per their policy.
The distribution pump construction activity during February included pouring concrete for the footings and stem walls, tying into the main water at the Columbia and 18th Streets intersection, conduit trenching and hydrostatic testing. Work expected to be done in March includes waterproofing, installing drainpipe, water lines, interior plumbing, electrical and concrete masonry unit walls, and pouring slab and pump pedestals.
In further business the council discussed the Pomeroy Municipal Pool, which is currently undergoing a fresh coat of paint. City Clerk Diane Taylor announced that the city will soon be opening applications for seasonal jobs including mowing and trimming, life guards, and a pool manager position.
— Naomi Scoggin, East Washingtonian (Pomeroy), Thursday