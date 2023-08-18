COTTONWOOD — The Huckleberry Lemonade stand at the Idaho County fairgrounds here seemed to be doing brisk business Thursday as the mercury tilted toward the upper 90s.
The slushy maker and the ice cream vendors also appeared to be making plenty of sales. Folks munching snacks and sipping drinks strolled around the fair buildings, viewing flowers that were holding up nicely under the heat, as well as quilts, baked goods, arts and crafts and a wide breadth of 4-H projects from pistols to cake decorating. Inside the livestock pavilion, youngsters paraded around their well-behaved pigs, sheep and bovines under the scrutinizing eyes of judges.
Meranda Small, Idaho County’s University of Idaho Extension educator, said 4-H members were cautioned early on to take extra care ensuring the well-being of their project animals before bringing them to the fair this week.
The heat, Small said, “has probably stressed the animals more than in years past. But August is usually a hot month. We sent out information to families prior to yesterday’s weigh-in … on how to manage their animal’s experience so they’re not more stressed than absolutely necessary.”
Small said the weigh-in was successful with kids and their animals remaining calm, cool and hydrated. The livestock barn has been equipped with ceiling fans and water misters ever since a few pigs died several years ago because of the extreme heat.
Everett Schacher, 9, of Greencreek, was making sure his 4-H pig, Burt, was comfortable in his stall Thursday by filling a large bucket with cool water.
Everett said he likes 4-H, mainly because “I get a bunch of money.”
His mom, Mindy, chuckled at that remark and said her son told her his favorite part of 4-H was picking up the trash alongside the highway with his club, the Greencreek Active Workers.
“This is our second year and we’re still just trying to figure out what to do,” Mindy Schacher said.
Getting Burt to the fair was a challenge in the heat, she added.
“It’s just like, we’re melting,” she said. “(The animals) were pretty lethargic when we finally got them here and they didn’t want to eat anything. But now they’re ready to go.”
Kinzley Adams, 16, of Grangeville, has been raising 4-H pigs since she was 9 years old and said, over time, her perspective on the project has changed.
“I think I have the right criteria for it,” Adams said. “Pig is a really easy thing to do. Also there’s a lot of skill for it. You have to have the right confidence; you have to get to know your pig and work with it. So it really is a work experience and I think that’s why I do it. And also to help my younger sister with the same thing.”
Two years ago, Adams said, she was the top seller of 4-H pigs at the livestock sale. Her animal then sold for $13.50 a pound.
But it’s also a bittersweet experience.
“Up until about three years ago I had to realize, you know what, this pig is only going to be with me a couple of months,” she said. “Although I did get kind of attached to it but I stopped crying then. I cried a lot before that. But now I’m pretty used to it.”
This year Adams is capitalizing on some of the confidence she’s gained through 4-H by running as a candidate for 2024 royalty, which will be announced tonight. So far, she said, it’s been fun and a “bonding experience” with the other girls also vying for the crown.
Jim and Kathleen Vopat, retired elementary school teachers from Grangeville, are the grand marshals of this year’s fair.
Jim Vopat, sporting an orchid corsage on his shirt Thursday, said he and Kathleen “have been entertained and coddled to” by fair organizers this past week.
The Vopats have been involved in the fair since their children were youngsters in the 1980s and they have also watched their grandchildren be active in the event. Although as grand marshal Jim said he’s mainly “a figurehead,” he entered woodworking projects in the fair and Kathleen won ribbons on her quilts and afghans.
One of the best parts of being grand marshal, he said, is “we see a lot of people. And, of course, all those I’m really acquainted with give me a bad time. Which is not unusual. They always did, anyway, when I was coaching.”
Activities continue today with the 4-H and Future Farmers of America livestock judging contests throughout the day. The royalty evening begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the annual Green Swing Dance.
On Saturday the fair parade starts on Main Street in Cottonwood at 11 a.m. 4-H awards will be presented at noon and the Idaho/Lewis County Cattlemen’s barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 4-H market livestock sale commences at 1 p.m. Exhibits will be checked out between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.