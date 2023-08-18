COTTONWOOD — The Huckleberry Lemonade stand at the Idaho County fairgrounds here seemed to be doing brisk business Thursday as the mercury tilted toward the upper 90s.

The slushy maker and the ice cream vendors also appeared to be making plenty of sales. Folks munching snacks and sipping drinks strolled around the fair buildings, viewing flowers that were holding up nicely under the heat, as well as quilts, baked goods, arts and crafts and a wide breadth of 4-H projects from pistols to cake decorating. Inside the livestock pavilion, youngsters paraded around their well-behaved pigs, sheep and bovines under the scrutinizing eyes of judges.