Idaho County was among the top four counties in the state with the most traffic fatalities during the “100 Deadliest Days” on Idaho roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to preliminary data from the Office of Highway Safety.
Idaho, Ada, Bonneville and Kootenai counties each had eight fatalities during the period, in which at least 92 people were killed on the roads, the office reported Friday.
The 100 Deadliest Days are the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. During this time more people are out of school or work, on vacations and celebrating. This increase in traffic can lead to more distracted, aggressive and impaired driving, making the roads more dangerous.
Josephine Middleton, highway safety manager, said the number “is a solemn reminder of the importance of buckling up, putting down the distractions and driving sober.”
Clearwater County had four deaths, Nez Perce County two and Latah County one. No traffic fatalities were recorded in Lewis County.
Overall, 2023 has been deadlier than 2022. So far this year 168 people have died on Idaho roads, compared to 137 at this time last year. Ninety-two people died during the 100 Deadliest Days this year, compared to 81 last year.
The primary causes of traffic deaths include: no seat belt, failing to maintain lane, speed, alcohol consumption, failing to yield, inattention and overcorrection. The office said most crashes have more than one contributing factor.