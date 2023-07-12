The Idaho Supreme Court mostly sided with previous rulings from the district court regarding a lawsuit John Bradbury filed against the city of Lewiston.
The opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court was filed Monday following Bradbury’s appeal of a decision by 4th District Senior District Judge Richard Greenwood.
The appeal stems from the lawsuit Bradbury filed when he was a city councilor arguing the city has been collecting excessive utility fees and improperly spending municipal funds. In December 2021, Greenwood ruled in favor of Lewiston on Bradbury’s allegations that the city was illegally funding Bryden Canyon Golf Course and the Lewiston City Library, and that the city sanitation fund was overcharging ratepayers. Greenwood also determined payments to Valley Vision and Visit Lewis-Clark Valley by the city were a legitimate contractual relationship.
Although he ruled in favor of Bradbury regarding a street maintenance fee charged to wastewater and sanitation customers, Greenwood decided Bradbury could only sue as an individual.
He denied citizens of Lewiston an award of attorney fees, according to the document. The court also denied awarding attorney fees and costs to either side.
Bradbury appealed Greenwood’s decision on the lawsuit and his ruling to not refund wastewater and sanitation customers the street maintenance fees that were paid.
The Idaho high court also ruled that Bradbury didn’t show that the city’s actions were unconstitutional or unlawful. Even though Bradbury was successful in arguing against the street impact fees were an illegal tax, all the other claims of his lawsuit were dismissed. According to court documents, Bradbury didn’t offer evidence showing that the city’s interdepartmental transfers violated Idaho law, payments to Valley Vision and Visit Lewis-Clark Valley were for contracted services and Bradbury lacked standing to challenge the city’s allocation of water to Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
The Idaho Supreme Court affirmed the district court awarding summary judgment to the city. The high court also stated that the district court was correct in refusing to refund the collected street impact fees for all customers because Bradbury was the person who filed the lawsuit, so he was the only person entitled to a refund.
However, the district court determined that Bradbury failed to file a notice of claim for damages, which he argued against on appeal. The Supreme Court concluded that he filed within the requirements, but Bradbury in his litigation stated he wasn’t seeking reimbursements, so awarding damages was unnecessary
Neither Bradbury nor the city is entitled to attorney fees, the Supreme Court decided.
Bradbury also submitted sealed exhibits in his amended petition that included privileged materials. The district court concluded that because the document had some attorney-client privileged information the entire document was sealed, including Bradbury’s briefing and evidentiary exhibits. The Supreme Court upheld that decision in refusing to unseal the privileged materials.
