Idaho creates execution preparation room

The state of Idaho has renovated the F Block unit at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution south of Boise to create a new execution preparation room, the Idaho Department of Correction announced Tuesday.

The move to create a new execution preparation room and update the Idaho Department of Correction procedures and protocols for executions occurred after the department was unable to carry out the scheduled execution of convicted murderer Thomas Creech on Feb. 28, Idaho Department of Correction officials said.

On Feb. 28, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt halted Creech’s execution after the medical team was unable to establish an IV line to administer the lethal injection chemicals to Creech, the Sun previously reported.

The cost for this phase of F Block renovations was $313,915, which included F Block imaging, design and engineering for total F Block renovations and phase one construction, Idaho Department of Correction public information officer Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic said. Those costs do not include additional funding that would be needed to create a secure facility in F Block to carry out an execution by firing squad, which the Idaho Legislature added as an alternative form of execution in 2023. Total costs for phase two of construction to accommodate executions by both lethal injection and firing squad are an estimated $952,589.

The new execution preparation room at Idaho Maximum Security Institution allows the medical team to have an alternative method to establish a central line to administer lethal injection chemicals when the team cannot establish a peripheral IV access – like what happened to Creech – Idaho Department of Correction officials said.

“Central lines are commonly used in medical situations for the administration of IV fluids or medications when it is difficult to establish or maintain peripheral venous access,” the Idaho Department of Correction said in a press release issued Tuesday.

“Our previous protocols proved effective at protecting the integrity of the process and ensuring adherence with 8th amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment,” Tewalt said in a written statement. “These changes enhance the state’s ability to carry out an execution by lethal injection by ensuring we have the infrastructure in place to establish IV access,” Tewalt added.