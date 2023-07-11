Although the overall crime rate in the state of Idaho decreased in 2022, the number of offenses increased by 3%.

The number of Group A offenses was 79,347 in the state in 2022, compared to 77,033 in 2021, according to Idaho State Police Uniform Crime Reporting data released this month. Group A offenses include crimes against person, property and society. Group B offenses are reported only when an arrest is made and include disorderly conduct, DUI, nonviolent family offenses, trespassing and liquor law violations.