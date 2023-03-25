There are no books in the Meridian Library District’s collection that meet Idaho’s legal definition of obscenity, according to Megan Larsen, chairperson of the district’s board of trustees.

Larsen spoke to the Idaho Statesman a day after a four-hour public hearing on a petition to dissolve the library district. The petitioners have said that library leaders have refused to hear their concerns about having sexually explicit material in the library, and their only option is to try to dissolve the district by going to the Ada County commissioners. The district disputed this saying they met with the petitions and that material doesn’t exist.