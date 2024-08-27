Idaho Dems director resigns

Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director Jared DeLoof is resigning from his position leading the state’s second largest political party.

DeLoof has served as executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party since May 2021, the Idaho Capitol Sun previously reported. His last day is Jan. 31, party officials said.

Idaho Democrats thanked DeLoof for his leadership and ability to organize Democrats in rural areas and cities alike.

“During his tenure, Jared achieved transformative milestones, including organizing all 44 county parties, running a record number of candidates and launching our most robust coordinated campaigns in history,” Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman Lauren Necochea wrote in a written statement Tuesday. “Jared’s vision and dedication have strengthened our foundation.”

Prior to joining the Idaho Democratic Party, DeLoof worked with the political organization NextGen America and as a rural organizer for former President Barack Obama’s campaigns.

Necochea praised DeLoof for his work to increase the number of Democratic candidates running for office and bringing together Democrats from all corners of the state.

Idaho Democrats have initiated a search to name DeLoof’s successor.