Idaho Dems director resigns

Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director Jared DeLoof is resigning from his position leading the state’s second largest political party.
DeLoof has served as executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party since May 2021, the Idaho Capitol Sun previously reported. His last day is Jan. 31, party officials said.
Idaho Democrats thanked DeLoof for his leadership and ability to organize Democrats in rural areas and cities alike.
“During his tenure, Jared achieved transformative milestones, including organizing all 44 county parties, running a record number of candidates and launching our most robust coordinated campaigns in history,” Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman Lauren Necochea wrote in a written statement Tuesday. “Jared’s vision and dedication have strengthened our foundation.”
Prior to joining the Idaho Democratic Party, DeLoof worked with the political organization NextGen America and as a rural organizer for former President Barack Obama’s campaigns.
Necochea praised DeLoof for his work to increase the number of Democratic candidates running for office and bringing together Democrats from all corners of the state.
Idaho Democrats have initiated a search to name DeLoof’s successor.
“The search for our next executive director is underway, and we’re optimistic about the future,” Necochea added. “Together, we will grow the Idaho Democratic Party and continue the fight for our freedoms, our families, and our futures.”
In a written statement, DeLoof said he is proud of his work with Idaho Democrats.
“Serving as executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party has been an incredible honor,” DeLoof wrote Tuesday. “I’m so proud of what we’ve built together, from rebuilding our county parties to running candidates in every legislative district for the first time.”
DeLoof plans to remain in Boise.
“When I first took on this role, I planned to see the party through the midterms, but I chose to stay on through the presidential election because I believed in the incredible progress we have made and the team we built,” DeLoof added. “Now, an exciting new opportunity has come my way, and while I’m stepping into a new role, I will remain here in Boise and look forward to continuing the fight alongside the Idaho Dems.”
Before DeLoof’s tenure, Idaho Democrats cycled through several executive directors, including one who was fired two days after being hired in 2019, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.
Democrats consistently face an uphill battle in Idaho, where Republicans have controlled a legislative supermajority for decades. In November’s general election, Democrats lost three additional seats to Republicans in the Idaho Legislature.
