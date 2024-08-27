Idaho farmers reach long-term water agreement

Nearly six months after a water curtailment order sent shockwaves through Idaho’s agricultural community, farmers ratified a new long-term water agreement, the two sides confirmed late Thursday.

Members of the Idaho Surface Water Coalition and the Idaho Ground Water Association signed the agreement, which state officials first unveiled as a potential agreement on Oct. 28.

The new water agreement gives groundwater users their water allotment in four-year increments, instead of handling things one year at a time. That allows farmers to plan out and manage their own water usage.

“It was a tough year of negotiations, but I never doubted our farmers could get this done,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a written statement Thursday. “Idahoans have always solved our own problems, and the new mitigation plan charts a better path for all water users in the years ahead while ensuring Idahoans maintain control of our water destiny, not other states, the feds, or the courts.”

The new agreement also calls for groundwater districts to conserve a minimum of 250,000 acre-feet of water annually. An acre-foot is a unit of volume that measures the amount of water it would take to cover an acre of land in water one foot deep. For comparison, an acre is slightly smaller than the size of a football field.

“Navigating the past few months has been daunting; our members have come in early and stayed late during harvest season to work through the very real issues addressing our water situation here in Idaho. While our surface water members were satisfied with the original mitigation agreement from 2016 that put the preservation of the ESPA first, we entered into negotiations with an open mind and willingness to listen to our fellow farmers about their concerns,” Twin Falls Canal Co. General Manager Jay Barlogi said in a written statement. “Ultimately, we feel that these in-depth conversations with our neighbors allowed us all to reach an acceptable path forward to address our water crisis and keep crops growing while resolving outstanding litigation.”

Idaho governor called on farmers to reach an agreement

On May 30, Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mathew Weaver issued a curtailment order requiring 6,400 junior water rights holders who pump off the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer to shut off their water to protect senior water rights holders from a forecasted water shortfall, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

In Idaho, water disputes are governed by the doctrine of prior appropriation, which means the senior water rights holders have priority over junior water rights holders who could be shut off when there is not enough water to go around.