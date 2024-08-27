Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestDecember 3, 2024

Idaho Gov. Brad Little sends state police to U.S.-Mexico border to target drug trafficking

Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman

For the fourth time, Idaho Gov. Brad Little has sent state troopers to the U.S. border with Mexico to target drug traffickers.

The 13 officers from Idaho State Police are on a mission to “dismantle local, multistate and international drug trafficking organizations” until mid-December, according to a Monday news release. The troopers, who left Sunday, will work with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Law enforcement agencies are seizing record amounts of fentanyl, meth and other dangerous drugs,” Little said in the release. “In too many cases, this illegal activity can be traced right back to cartels and other bad actors taking advantage of our lawless southern border. The troopers we deploy to Texas come back with better knowledge to stop these perpetrators in our state.”

Since 2021, Little has sent state police to the border, first in Arizona and then in Texas. That 21-day trip cost more than $53,000, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. The governor also visited the border in Texas with other Republican governors in 2023.

Encounters between federal agents and migrants at the border have fallen by nearly two-thirds in recent months from a high in December 2023, according to government data.

Related
NorthwestDec. 3
Biden’s pardon risks empowering Trump
NorthwestNov. 30
Ornament shop travels over land and time
NorthwestNov. 30
Boeing tells execs to fly economy
NorthwestNov. 30
Reminder: Property taxes due on Dec. 20
Related
He’s a gamer: Boise teacher recognized for invention
NorthwestNov. 30
He’s a gamer: Boise teacher recognized for invention
Perez wants to change how Dems approach elections
NorthwestNov. 28
Perez wants to change how Dems approach elections
Idaho high court rejects Creech’s argument
NorthwestNov. 28
Idaho high court rejects Creech’s argument
Feds consider more Columbia River environmental guidelines amid political uncertainty
NorthwestNov. 27
Feds consider more Columbia River environmental guidelines amid political uncertainty
Risch: ‘Jury’s still out’ on women serving in military combat
NorthwestNov. 26
Risch: ‘Jury’s still out’ on women serving in military combat
Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she’s transgender
NorthwestNov. 26
Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she’s transgender
Trade missions to Japan, Taiwan highlight Idaho’s economic reach
NorthwestNov. 26
Trade missions to Japan, Taiwan highlight Idaho’s economic reach
Legislators from Idaho weigh in (mostly) cautiously
NorthwestNov. 23
Legislators from Idaho weigh in (mostly) cautiously
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy