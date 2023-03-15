Ted Hill

BOISE — The House Education Committee recommended the passage of the “bathroom bill” on Wednesday, although several members expressed concern about its civil penalty.

SB 1100a, which has been amended to allow an exemption for coaches to enter locker rooms of the opposite sex with their teams during sporting events, requires schools to prohibit students from using bathrooms or locker rooms that don’t align with their biological sex; it requires schools to provide accommodations for those “unable” or “unwilling” to do so.