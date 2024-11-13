Sections
NorthwestNovember 13, 2024

Idaho judge who oversaw Kohberger murder case in Moscow set to retire

Judge John Judge, of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County, sent a signed letter last month notifying the state of his intent

Kevin Fixler Idaho Statesman
story image illustation

The judge who was set to oversee the Moscow murder trial of Bryan Kohberger before he approved its move to Boise plans to retire.

Judge John Judge, of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County, sent a signed letter last month notifying the state of his intent, a copy of which the Idaho Statesman obtained from the state court system. Judge submitted his retirement letter a month after he granted the venue change sought by Kohberger’s defense in the University of Idaho student homicides case.

“After extensive contemplation, I have decided that it is time for me to retire,” Judge wrote in the one-page letter dated Oct. 4. “It has been a journey of hard work, challenges, life lessons, sacrifice, joy, satisfaction, and sometimes frustration and heartbreak.”

Judge, who will turn 69 years old next month, referenced in the letter his 40-year legal career, which included 24 years as a lawyer before working as a judge for 16 years. He has been in his current district judge role for the past six years, which included about 15 months spent handling Kohberger’s case.

Judge announced his last day as Jan. 17. The 2nd Judicial District opening from Judge’s departure will post to the Idaho Judicial Council vacancy page next week, Executive Director Jeff Brudie told the Statesman by phone Tuesday.

“I have done my best to follow the rule of law while never forgetting the importance of compassion and understanding of the people before me every day, their humanity and their struggles,” Judge wrote. “I will miss what judges can do for the people and the communities we serve. It has been a privilege and an honor to be a judge.”

Kohberger is accused of the November 2022 fatal stabbings of four U of I students at a house near campus in Moscow. The victims were Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

