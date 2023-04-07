Idaho Legislators fail to overturn governor's veto of library bill

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his 2023 State of the State address held at the Idaho State Capitol on Jan. 9, 2023, in Boise. The 2023 Legislative session came to an end Thursday, with the Idaho House unable to override Little's veto of a library bill both chambers had passed. 

 Kyle Green/Associated Press

BOISE — The House on its final day of the Legislative session Thursday failed to get the needed two-thirds majority of votes to override the governor’s veto of the “harmful material” in libraries bill.

The 46-24 vote took place after no debate; six more members voted in favor of the override than voted to pass the bill, the original vote was 40-30.