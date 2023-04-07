Idaho Legislators fail to overturn governor's veto of library bill

BOISE — The House on its final day of the Legislative session Thursday failed to get the needed two-thirds majority of votes to override the governor’s veto of the “harmful material” in libraries bill.
The 46-24 vote took place after no debate; six more members voted in favor of the override than voted to pass the bill, the original vote was 40-30.
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, later attempted to change her vote from a yes to a no, but the chamber had moved through too many orders of business under House rules. She had asked for unanimous consent to be allowed to change it anyway, but Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, objected.
The end of the 2023 legislative session, in which the House and Senate adjourned “sine die,” otherwise was relatively uneventful. Gov. Brad Little’s only other vetoes, which were a bill to allow parents to teach their children driver’s education and of the property tax relief bill, happened earlier in the session, so lawmakers didn’t have much to do Thursday afternoon.
The House failed to override the driver’s education bill veto, Idaho Reports reported. Both chambers successfully approved an override of the property tax legislation, after the House introduced a trailer bill that addressed some of Little’s concerns.
On Wednesday, Little vetoed HB 314, which would have required libraries and schools to restrict minors’ access to materials deemed harmful, the Idaho Press previously reported. In his veto letter, the governor said he supported the bill’s intent but had concerns about the “ambiguity” of the language in the bill and the civil penalty included.
Little earlier in the week signed two of the other bills considered controversial, one that criminalized transgender health care for minors and another that bans taking a minor across state lines for an abortion without parental consent.
The American Civil Liberties Union has said it will sue over the passage of HB 71, which makes it a felony to provide medical treatment for gender dysphoria, including hormones and puberty blockers.
The 2023 session was dominated by debate on school choice, libraries, property tax relief, drag shows, and Medicaid costs, among many other subjects.
Little said in a statement he applauded Legislature for approving nearly all of his priorities he laid out in his State of the State address. He highlighted Idaho Launch, a grant program for graduating seniors for community college, career technical programs, or workforce training. He also noted increasing teacher pay, the Empowering Parents grants for educational expenses, property tax relief, infrastructure investments and increases in law enforcement officers.
“Working together, we achieved major investments in teacher pay, workforce training, roads, water, and other critical infrastructure to improve the lives of the people we serve, in addition to passing simple enduring property tax relief. I am grateful my legislative partners prioritized my ‘Idaho First’ plan to keep Idaho strong and prosperous for many years to come,” Little wrote.
Layne McInelly, president of the Idaho Education Association, released a statement, calling the session a “monumental success for students, public schools and Idaho’s educators.”
“Education policy leaders in both the Idaho House and Senate fought against vouchers, bad library bills and other legislation that would hurt students and educators,” McInelly wrote. “Their stand, supported fully by our members, was unique across the country as state after state gave in to bad policies pushed by dark agendas and dark money looking to rob public school classrooms for the sake of profit.”
House Speaker Mike Moyle told Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin it had been a productive session.
“We did some great things, from property tax relief, to awesome spending for education that’s never been heard of, we provided through property tax (legislation) to help build buildings in the future, judicial confirmation and judicial council fixes,” Moyle told the Capital Sun. “We have been very blessed and had a great year. It’s been a lot of good stuff that’s getting done.”
Democratic leadership called the session a “tug of war” between delivering on issues like tax relief and education funding and “social warfare,” the Capital Sun reported.
“This was a terrible session in terms of other assaults on civil liberties — attacks on freedom of speech, freedom of expression and parental rights,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. “There was a never ending onslaught of bills placing bounties on librarians, schools, museums, the performing arts that would have effectively prevented high school students from being able to put on dance performances or read Judy Blume books. There are many, it seems like, across the aisle who want the state to form a kind of morality police reminiscent of Iran, enforcing certain legislators’ notions of what ideas, what books, what clothing, what health care and what forms of entertainment are acceptable.”
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.