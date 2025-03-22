An Idaho government agency that helps people with disabilities with employment, and is undergoing a federal audit and scrutiny by state lawmakers, cleared its first legislative hurdle to get extra state funds officials say are needed for pent up bills.

The Idaho Legislature’s powerful budget setting committee on Friday set aside $2.7 million in additional state funds this fiscal year for the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to match an extra $10 million the federal government doled out.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, or JFAC, approved the funding on a nearly unanimous vote, with only Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls, voting against the motion out of 20 lawmakers who serve on the committee.

JFAC’s actions will create a budget bill, or bills, that need approval by the House and Senate to pass, and must avoid the governor’s veto.

JFAC co-chair Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, made the motion to approve the funds, calling them bills Idaho owes.

“This will help us pay the bills that we owe to providers in this state, to organizations that are serving the disabled population,” she said.

The motion also included $1.7 million in one-time state funds for client services paid but “found to be ineligible for federal fund reimbursement through a financial audit.”

Combined, the approved motion included $4.4 million in supplemental funds for the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for this fiscal year, which ends in June.

“Some of us have been working this budget for over a decade. (We) have known of the extent of the problems, but I don’t think any of us suspected how deep the problems were,” Horman told JFAC. “There is now a federal forensic audit happening all the way back to 2019 because of what they’ve done in investigating the current problems that we have.”

Federal audit ongoing into Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, after agency disclosed financial issues last year

At the end of the 2024 Idaho legislative session, state lawmakers didn’t give the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation extra funds it requested — soon after it discovered a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

Months later, the federal government offered the Idaho agency an extra $10 million and announced financial oversight measures, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

JFAC on Friday also approved, on a unanimous vote, $35,000 for interpreter services to the agency’s nearly $26.95 million maintenance budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which starts in June. A maintenance budget is statehouse terminology for a barebones budget that funds essential but not new services for an agency.

But Horman warned that the agency could be back next year with steep supplemental budget requests.