After weeks of debate and negotiations, the Idaho Legislature’s budget committee approved pay increases for about 25,000 state employees Thursday.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, or JFAC for short, voted 18-2 on Thursday to approve raises of between $1.05 per hour and $1.55 per hour for permanent state employees.

JFAC is a powerful legislative committee made up of 10 members each from the Idaho House and Idaho Senate that meets each day and sets the budget for every state agency and department.

Under the plan, all state agencies would receive funding to cover raises of $1.55 per hour for all full-time permanent positions. Agency directors and institution presidents would then have flexibility to use that money to distribute raises of no less than $1.05 per hour and no more than $1.55 per hour — based on merit. If agencies do not award the full $1.55 pay increases, the additional funding left over must be returned to the Idaho Legislature.

Rep. Wendy Horman, an Idaho Falls Republican who serves as co-chair of JFAC, said she supports the pay plan because it it provides a minimum increase of $1.05 per hour for all state employees while giving agency leaders flexibility to give a larger, merit-based $1.55 per hour increase to high-performing state employees.