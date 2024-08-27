Idaho lieutenant governor addresses Cd’A business leaders

COEUR d’ALENE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke touted Idaho Launch and pushed for better teacher pay during an address to the Coeur d’Alene Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

Bedke filled in for Gov. Brad Little who was called to Washington, D.C., on short notice earlier this week, said chamber president Linda Coppess.

“We got trumped by Trump,” Coppess said drawing laughs from the crowd of North Idaho business leaders, officials, and students.

Bedke touted Idaho’s conservative approach to budgeting and low tax rates, among other policies, before diving into education.

Idaho is an early investor in the “toolbelt generation,” Bedke said, investing in career technical education at the high school and post-secondary levels.

He affirmed Little’s support of a private school choice programs only if they built in strong accountability measures.

“There needs to be accountability back to you — the taxpayers — first and foremost,” Bedke said.

A good education is the foundation for many successful Idahoans, Bedke said.

“Those who have been here for generations, we’re successes because we had access to a good education,” Bedke said.

As a struggling youth, Bedke said a teacher changed the trajectory of his life, supporting him beyond graduation.