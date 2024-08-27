Idaho lieutenant governor addresses Cd’A business leaders

COEUR d’ALENE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke touted Idaho Launch and pushed for better teacher pay during an address to the Coeur d’Alene Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.
Bedke filled in for Gov. Brad Little who was called to Washington, D.C., on short notice earlier this week, said chamber president Linda Coppess.
“We got trumped by Trump,” Coppess said drawing laughs from the crowd of North Idaho business leaders, officials, and students.
Bedke touted Idaho’s conservative approach to budgeting and low tax rates, among other policies, before diving into education.
Idaho is an early investor in the “toolbelt generation,” Bedke said, investing in career technical education at the high school and post-secondary levels.
He affirmed Little’s support of a private school choice programs only if they built in strong accountability measures.
“There needs to be accountability back to you — the taxpayers — first and foremost,” Bedke said.
A good education is the foundation for many successful Idahoans, Bedke said.
“Those who have been here for generations, we’re successes because we had access to a good education,” Bedke said.
As a struggling youth, Bedke said a teacher changed the trajectory of his life, supporting him beyond graduation.
“I leaned on her so much that when I was doing the first campaign back in 2002, I had her proofread all my stuff,” Bedke said. “She was just that lady and literally changed the trajectory of my education and ultimately my life.”
Audience questions for Bedke largely centered around education.
Chamber members wanted to know more about the state’s educational goal. Bedke sited Launch, a program that provides $8,000 over two years to eligible students, as a unique and successful program. While there may be some kinks still to work out, Bedke said he believes in the program.
“We don’t want to waste any money but I think our investment into that program will pay dividends,” Bedke said.
One in demand career in Idaho is K-12 teachers. Bedke said he never felt right about taking advantage of teachers’ passion to pay them a low wage.
“The debt that we owe them as a society is huge and they need to be well compensated,” Bedke said.
There were about 10 tables of students in the audience, including Payton Devore from Timberlake High School in Spirit Lake. He asked what Idaho’s plan is if the Trump administration succeeds in dismantling the United States Department of Education.
Bedke said that depends on funding. If the federal government continues to provide funding at current levels but simply shifts administration of programs, like free and reduced school lunch, to the states, Idaho is ready.
“We’ll do it better, we’ll do it cheaper, and we’ll do it more efficiently,” Bedke said.
But if federal funding goes with the department, Idahoans will have to take a tough look at what programs they want to fund, he said.
“I don’t see us being able to walk away from our obligation to those in need,” Bedke said, noting special education requirements are centered in federal law. “But they’re also vested in human dignity.”