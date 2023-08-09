Idaho Potato Truck headed for Elk City Days

ELK CITY — The annual Elk City Days celebration begins Friday, featuring a visit from the famous Idaho Potato Truck.
Lamar Johnson of Elk City said he saw the truck in Seattle last weekend and arranged for it to visit his small Idaho County hamlet Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
The Idaho Potato Truck has become a part of Idaho pop culture, starting in 2012 as a one-year campaign to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Idaho Potato Commission. The 72-foot truck is owned by a farming family in Caldwell and hauls a 28-foot russet potato named Big Spud. The truck tours the nation promoting Idaho potatoes. Johnson said the last time it was in Idaho was in 2016 when the Engelmann Spruce from the Payette National Forest was shipped to Washington, D.C., for the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
The Elk City celebration begins Friday with a kiddies parade at 5 p.m., 4-H gold panning at the Elk City school ballfield and a baseball game at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, breakfast will be served at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building from 7 to 10 a.m., a ping-pong ball drop at 9 a.m. at the Elk City airport and a silent auction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The main parade starts at 11 a.m., followed by the Elk City Gang melodrama at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., next to the post office.
A sawdust scramble, a game of 4-H chicken poop bingo, a logging show, a bathtub push race and a pie-eating contest also will be held in the afternoon. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game trailer will be on-site handing out free fishing poles to youth. Bill and Sue Phillips are the grand marshals for the event.