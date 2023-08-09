Idaho Potato Truck headed for Elk City Days

The Famous Idaho Potato Truck is scheduled to appear at Elk City Days on Saturday morning.

Lamar Johnson of Elk City said he saw the truck in Seattle last weekend and arranged for it to visit his small Idaho County hamlet Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.