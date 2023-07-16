As Idaho’s top legal officer, Attorney General Raúl Labrador is tasked with defending the state and its agencies, but the role can be expanded to exert nationwide influence.

In Labrador’s first six months in office, he participated in more than 100 multi-state lawsuits; he led seven of those legal efforts, according to a public records request. Since the request was filed, his office joined at least one more that pushed against an Environmental Protection Agency proposed rule on emissions.