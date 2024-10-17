Idaho secretary of state: Noncitizen voting is rare

The Idaho Secretary of State Office is in the process of removing 36 “very likely” noncitizens from Idaho’s registered voter rolls.

Some of those noncitizens voted in past elections in Idaho, Secretary of State Phil McGrane told the Idaho Capital Sun, but he didn’t specify how many.

No noncitizens voted in Idaho’s statewide primary election this May, he said, and state election officials are working to ensure that no noncitizens vote in the upcoming November general election.

“There are a number of them that do have some form of voting history — whether it’s in local elections or some other election,” McGrane told the Sun. “And at this point, we’re handling each of those on a case-by-case basis” with law enforcement and county clerks.

Amid years of false claims about droves of noncitizens voting in federal elections, Idaho’s top election official sought to make clear that noncitizen voting in Idaho — an Idaho and federal crime — is rare, and that election officials are working to bolster election security systems to prevent noncitizen votes, under an executive order signed this summer.

“Out of the million plus registered voters we started with, we’re down to 10 thousandths of a percent in terms of this number. … This is very rare, it’s very limited,” McGrane told the Sun about noncitizen votes in Idaho.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office is now working through due process work to ensure that those people flagged were actually noncitizens, he said, like allowing people to prove citizenship.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office has talked with law enforcement offices, including the federal U.S. Attorney’s Office, about “any enforcement mechanisms that need to be put in place,” McGrane said.

How many noncitizens have voted in Idaho elections?

McGrane wouldn’t offer a direct number on how many of the 36 likely noncitizens, who are registered voters, had voted in past elections. He generally said some had — but not in this May’s statewide primary election, featuring state legislative, congressional and local races.

Since January 10, 2020, in Ada County, 78 registered voters were removed for not being a U.S. citizen, according to a report Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple shared with the Sun, which included data as recent as Oct. 4, 2024.

One case, in 2020, was the only instance of noncitizen voting in Ada County that Tripple knew of and the county’s records show, he told the Sun. That case involved a Canadian citizen — who Tripple declined to identify — and was referred to prosecutors. He said he didn’t know the case’s outcome.

“I would hope that citizens in Idaho know that — in my estimation — the will of the voter has been reflected in every single election that I know of, based off those that are legally eligible to vote,” Tripple told the Sun. “And so I push back on the notion that there’s people that are not allowed to vote that are affecting the outcomes of our elections.”

How else do Idaho election officials clean the voter rolls?

Beyond just preventing noncitizens from voting, Tripple stressed that local Idaho election officials are always “extremely active” in cleaning the voter rolls for a range of reasons, including when people die or move.

The report Tripple shared, spanning almost five years, said more than 29,000 voters in general in Ada County were removed for maintenance, along with over 9,800 for being deceased, nearly 3,800 for being registered more than once, another 604 for having felonies, among other reasons.

“I think it’s a misnomer for people to think that there’s a goal out there for a perfect election, and that we’re going to achieve it at some point in the future,” Tripple told the Sun. “This is an imperfect process for us. We have rules in place if we find them, and we’re actively pursuing anybody that should not be allowed to vote on a regular basis and removing them from voter rolls.”

Every two years, Idaho election officials purge the registered voter rolls. Idaho law requires county clerks to cancel registrations for voters who didn’t vote in the past four years.

In 2023, over 74,000 Idaho registered voters were removed “due to inactivity, change of address, or who were otherwise determined to be ineligible to vote,” according to a previous Idaho Secretary of State’s Office news release.