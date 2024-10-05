Idaho sees surge in young voters

Chelsea Carattini, spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office, said Idaho anticipates a record turnout in November.

“With Idaho’s steady population growth and the increased interest in presidential elections, we expect Idahoans to register and vote in large numbers and anticipate surpassing the 2020 presidential registration numbers,” Carattini said.

A look at Idaho’s registered voters

Upon registering to vote, individuals must confirm their age, gender and party affiliation. Other demographics, such as race or ethnicity, are not collected by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

Transparency through data as a way to promote voter confidence

On the state’s VoteIdaho.gov website, the Secretary of State’s Office provides dashboards and graphs for the public to get an idea of voter demographics, how many absentee ballots have been issued and cast, voter turnout, among other kinds of data.

“It’s really about giving voters the tools they need to make informed decisions and participate in the process and I think data goes a long way to make sure of that,” Carattini said.

Gabe Osterhout, the data visualization specialist with the Secretary of State’s office, told the Sun that publishing data is a way to promote voter confidence and dispel misinformation about who is voting in Idaho elections.

“We have the receipts to back it up,” Osterhout said.

One of the most popular dashboards on the website was a dashboard looking into how many new voters have come to Idaho from out of state.

“That’s something people talk about a lot, ‘Oh these Californians moving here,’” he said. “There’s definitely these narratives that pop up without the data. When backed up by data, it was very clearly, the Californians moving here weren’t turning the state blue. In fact, three-fourths of them moving from California are Republican and are even turning the state more red.”

Osterhout said the data serves to inform public discussion.

For more information about Idaho voter demographics, visit VoteIdaho.gov.

Mia Maldonado joined the Idaho Capital Sun after working as a breaking news reporter at the Idaho Statesman.