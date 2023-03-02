Idaho Senate gives OK to more detailed voter guide

BOISE — Idaho voters could get a more comprehensive voter guide that’s personalized with their district’s candidates.
The Idaho Senate on Wednesday passed SB 1078, which directs the secretary of state’s office to create and distribute a voter guide with federal and state candidates tailored to the voter’s district with information provided by the candidate.
The guide has been a top priority of Secretary of State Phil McGrane, the Tribune previously reported.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, sponsored the legislation, which she said would provide a “simple resource” and point voters in the direction to the candidate’s websites and other election resources. Currently, the state provides a voter pamphlet that only contains information about proposed constitutional amendments, initiatives and referendums, and advisory vote questions.
If passed, the guide would include candidate information, including a statement of up to 200 words, contact information and a current photograph. It could also include “any additional information relating to elections as is required by law or in the discretion of the secretary of state is deemed informative to electors,” the bill states.
The voter guide would cost about $750,000 to create and distribute, according to the bill’s fiscal note; some senators took issue with the price tag.
“Does the state of Idaho need to spend three quarters of a million dollars of taxpayer money on a voter guide?” Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, asked. “I would said the answer to that is no.”
Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, said the private sector was doing an adequate job providing voter guides, so it wasn’t the state’s place to step in.
“I have 750,000 reasons why we shouldn’t do it,” Foreman said.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said the guide would improve transparency and provide information to rural communities that may not be getting multiple voter guides from media outlets or other sources.
Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, took issue with the inclusion of primary elections in the guide.
“There is no right to vote for a party nominee,” he said, “and I don’t think that the state ought to be helping the party nomination process.”
Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, supported the bill and pointed out that primary elections are paid for by taxpayers.
“I don’t want to see us get to the point where our party primaries are so private and so controlled that we no longer publicly fund those elections,” he said.
He said this guide would get out basic voter information. He also said many current voter guides created privately represent the biases of those organizations distributing them.
Sen. Geoff Schroeder, R-Mountain Home, said the right to vote in primary elections is protected in state statute.
Den Hartog in her closing said the bill is, “really about transparency and information.”
She said it’s especially important because some voters may not know which district they are in or which candidates they can vote for, distributing the information candidates provide about themselves is “the least we can do.”
“I would submit to you that this is the proper role of government,” Den Hartog said. “Is it an additional cost? Yes. I don’t believe it’s an expansion of the government’s role.”
The bill passed on a 24-11 vote.
