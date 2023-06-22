The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday approved the new name for the Kibbie Dome.
Lewiston-based credit union P1FCU had agreed to pay the University of Idaho $5 million in a 10-year deal for the naming rights to what was previously called the Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center.
It will now be known as the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
P1FCU has also agreed to sponsor financial literacy programs for student-athletes and the general student population.
As part of the agreement, P1FCU will sponsor financial education programs called Better Education About Money for Students (BEAMS), and Elevate Idaho. BEAMS will teach financial knowledge, and Elevate Idaho focuses on teaching student-athletes how to navigate Name, Image, Likeness opportunities.
According to the State Board of Education’s meeting materials, the credit union would also have the right to use the dome in its advertisements and promotions. UI will reserve a mutually agreed upon number of parking spaces for P1FCU on game days.
UI and P1FCU will work together to create logos and signage for the dome.
This is not the first time a credit union paid millions to the UI for naming rights. In 2018, Idaho Central Credit Union paid the university $10 million for naming rights to the UI’s new basketball arena in a 35-year deal.
In 2021, P1FCU agreed to a $2 million sponsorship with Lewis-Clark State College in a deal that included the naming rights to LCSC’s Activity Center.
