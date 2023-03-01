The State Department of Education released a ranking of Idaho schools to show areas of proficiency, growth and improvement.
The ranking system was created in 2018 when the federal government had states identify the lowest-performing schools so the state departments of education could assist those places with more funding and support. The list is supposed to be compiled every three years but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Idaho Education News.
The highest-ranked school in the region is Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood. The school was tied for 10th with eight other schools in the state with a score of 94. Troy Elementary was ranked in the 25th spot with a score of 91 and closely behind was Moscow’s A B McDonald Elementary in 26th with a 91 score.
Lewiston’s highest ranking school was McSorley Elementary at 104th with a score of 75. Orchards Elementary in Lewiston was in the top five with the biggest improvement, moving up 420 spots in the ranking and increasing its score 46 points to the 130th spot, with a total score of 71.
For elementary schools, the rankings are based on test results and growth in English and math, English learners’ growth in language proficiency and student engagement results. High school scores also include graduation rates, and college and career readiness.
None of the schools in the area were in the bottom 10, but Lapwai Middle/High School was the lowest ranked in the region at 605th with a score of 11.
Idaho Education News also found that most lower-ranked schools have more racial diversity and lower socioeconomic status. Four of the schools in the bottom of the rankings have a location on or near reservations or in rural areas, and two are alternative schools that help at-risk students.