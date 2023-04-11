Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and officials from the State Department of Education will tour the state beginning today to discuss changes to education laws and budgets approved during the recent 2023 legislative session.
Critchfield, a Republican from Oakley, kicks off the post-legislative tour at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Idaho Falls, with other stops scheduled in Pocatello, Twin Falls, Nampa, Moscow and Coeur d’Alene over the next two weeks.
The events are designed so Critchfield and State Department of Education officials can meet with local school district and charter school leaders in their communities about how changes approved during the legislative session will affect their schools, students, teachers and employees. Education initiatives, particularly historic increases in K-12 public school spending and state funding for teacher pay, were among the changes legislators approved when they passed the fiscal year 2024 public school budgets. Based on total dollars, the fiscal year 2024 public school budgets are the largest public school budgets in state history.
Gov. Brad Little’s “Idaho Launch” initiative, a career-technical education workforce training program that provides Idaho high school graduates with up to $8,000 to put toward career training, was also among the education policy changes legislators.
“The annual Post-Legislative Roadshow is an important function for the department because it connects local school trustees, superintendents, business managers and other key personnel with the State Department of Education staff who understand the changes made to Idaho education policy in the last several months,” Critchfield said in a written statement. “This is an opportunity for local schools and charters to learn how these changes will affect their operations so they can be prepared once the new policies take effect.”
Each event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., local time, with Critchfield speaking at about 9:30 a.m. at each event. The six events are:
Today, Idaho Falls, Center for Advanced Energy Studies Building, 955 MK Simpson Blvd.
Wednesday, Pocatello, Idaho State University, Pond Student Union, Little Wood Room, 921, S. Eighth Ave.
Thursday, Nampa, Northwest Nazarene University, Conrad Student Commons, Walden Hall, 623 S. University Blvd.
April 17, Twin Falls, College of Southern Idaho, Taylor Building, Room 277, 315 Falls Ave.
April 19, Moscow, University of Idaho, WWAMI Medical Education Building, 121 W. Sweet Ave.
April 20, Coeur d’Alene, North Idaho College, Edminster Student Union, 495 N. College Drive.
