Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and officials from the State Department of Education will tour the state beginning today to discuss changes to education laws and budgets approved during the recent 2023 legislative session.

Critchfield, a Republican from Oakley, kicks off the post-legislative tour at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Idaho Falls, with other stops scheduled in Pocatello, Twin Falls, Nampa, Moscow and Coeur d’Alene over the next two weeks.