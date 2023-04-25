The Idaho Supreme Court decided Monday to dismiss a petition to vacate a Latah County Court’s gag order regarding the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

A coalition of media companies, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, went to the Idaho Supreme Court to push back against a gag order signed by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall that prohibits law enforcement and attorneys from speaking publicly about the case of suspect Bryan Kohberger.