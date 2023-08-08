BOISE — Idaho Supreme Court justices questioned both sides on what terms voters would best understand regarding the challenged ballot initiative titles during a hearing Monday.
During oral arguments, the lawyers for Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office stood by their titles for the Open Primaries initiative amid challenges to their accuracy from the initiative’s supporters.
“This is such an important part of the initiative process, and the short title especially is the headline by which the public will know it,” said attorney Deborah Ferguson, representing Idahoans for Open Primaries and Reclaim Idaho.
The coalition of groups supporting the proposed initiative filed a lawsuit in July arguing the titles — which would appear on the ballot should the initiative receive enough signatures — were false and misleading.
The proposed initiative would create a nonpartisan primary election and allow ranked-choice voting. The attorney general’s and secretary of state offices are required to issue titles that summarize the measures on the ballot; Idaho code requires the titles must use “words by which the measure is commonly referred to or spoken of.”
Labrador’s title said the measure would “replace voter selection of party nominees with nonparty blanket primary” and “require ranked-choice voting for general voting for general election.”
‘COMMON VERNACULAR’
Ferguson argued the term “nonparty blanket primary” is a “stale, obscure term.”
“It’s in no way common vernacular, and I think it causes confusion and will certainly work against the initiative and the public’s understanding of whether this is a system they would welcome,” Ferguson said
Justices Gregory Moeller and Colleen Zahn both questioned why the term “top-four” wasn’t used, with Moeller also adding “ranked choice voting” as a potential addition to the title.
Idaho Solicitor General Theo Wold, arguing on behalf of the attorney general’s office, said the group had wanted to use “open primary,” which the office determined would be inaccurate.
“They requested the term ‘top four open primary’ and there is no request in the final … report that employed the language top ‘XX’ or even top two, top four, or whatever the system actually requires. I think the question before the court as petitioners presented it was ‘why didn’t they use top four?’ I think I would be hard-pressed to disagree and we would then make the modification as requested. It’s not what they asked us to do. They insist on the usage of the label ‘open primary.’ ”
There are two versions of the proposed initiative language, one submitted in early May for a certificate of review and the other in June in its ballot title request.
The May version refers to an “open primary,” but the June version replaces this term with “top four primary.”
A June cover letter for a request for ballot titles from the group, addressed to Secretary of State Phil McGrane, suggested that the term “blanket primary” be replaced with “top four primary” or “top four open primary.”
Ferguson said during the hearing that the group’s proposed new long title is “a measure establishing a top-four open primary election.” She did say the inclusion of “open” was important to the group.
“I think what’s important is that the voters know this is an open primary, that it isn’t controlled by either of the parties,” Ferguson said.
Wold said he felt average Idaho voters would be able to easily understand the terms used in the ballot titles.
“Respectfully, I think it’s a bit condescending to the voters of Idaho — the mechanic, the welder, the school teacher — to say that they’re incapable of understanding that what’s being proposed is, No. 1, distinct and different from what Idaho had from 1930 to 2011 and that it is somehow beyond their grasp to understand that the mechanism being proposed here falls within a different category and understand how that category operates.”
He argued that voters in Washington and California had been using the term “blanket primary” and thus it is widely known by that term.
California’s law, which took effect in 2011, is titled the “Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act.”
California previously used what was known as a “blanket primary,” but it was struck down in a 2000 U.S. Supreme Court decision.
In Washington, a 2004 initiative created a “blanket primary,” which is how it’s referred to in the initiative text. The Washington secretary of state’s website and voter information refer to it as a “Top 2 Primary.”
Zahn questioned attorneys on both sides about how common the usage was of their preferred terms: “open primary” or “nonparty blanket primary,” respectively.
Zahn told Ferguson she wasn’t able to find the use of “Open Primary” to describe the proposed election system by those other than its supporters and media that refers to the name of the initiative.
Ferguson said opponents of the concept also use the term “open primaries” and that it’s used by other states that use the election system. She didn’t provide specific examples.
Zahn also asked Wold for examples of common public usage of the “blanket primary term,” adding that she saw the National Conference of State Legislators called a similar system a “top two” or “top four.”
ACCURACY
Justice Robyn Brody also said she had concerns that if something is referred to as the election method used in California or Washington, that in itself may be “prejudicial” — her comment was met with chuckles in the courtroom.
“If the idea is to present a neutral description of this ballot initiative, is using a term that we say commonly, ‘this is what they do in California. This is what they do in Washington,’ doesn’t that drive home the point that the petitioners are making here?” Brody asked. “Which is: You’re dooming this to failure before it even gets out of the blocks.”
Wold said that in trying to find an accurate description, the office had to look at similar systems in other states because Idaho doesn’t have an election system that’s being proposed in the initiative.
“We made careful and deliberate decisions on each word that was short title and in the long title,” Wold said. He said the office isn’t required to use the preferred language of those submitting the proposal.
He argued the office had tried to distinguish the system proposed from the open primaries that Idaho had in place for 38 years until a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional in 2011.
This decision allowed the Idaho Republican Primary to close its primary and prohibited the state from requiring the party hold an open election.
Moeller noted the decision didn’t make all open primaries unconstitutional and that the Democratic primary in Idaho is still open. Wold questioned whether it was truly open and said he thought Republicans may not be able to vote in them.
A spokesperson for the Idaho Democratic Party said all voters, regardless of affiliation, are able to participate in its primaries.
Ferguson also said the ballot titles inaccurately state the measure would “require” ranked-choice voting; the proposal says ranking candidates would be optional.
Wold, in response to questions about the accuracy of saying the measure would “require” ranked choice voting, stood by the phrasing, saying that even if a voter chose not to rank the additional candidates, it would still have implications in the ranked-choice voting process.
Under the proposed system, all candidates participate in the same primary election and the top four candidates advance to the general election. Voters then choose the winner in a general election with instant runoff voting, which gives voters the ability to pick their top candidate and then to rank additional candidates in order of preference.
After the first choices of all ballots are counted, the candidate with the fewest votes would be eliminated. Votes for the eliminated candidate would be counted toward the voters’ next choice — this process repeats until two candidates remain and the one with the most votes would win.
Wold said the words used were carefully chosen as “an accurate description of what is being proposed.”
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
The petitioners are asking the court to allow an extension on the deadline to gather signatures to get the initiative on the November ballot, arguing the court proceedings have hampered this process.
“The bad titles have set the initiative back severely,” Ferguson said. “We’ve lost five weeks in the summer, an essential season.”
There were questions from the justices as to whether they have the legal authority to grant this time extension under Idaho code.
Ferguson argued that not granting this extension would be “rewarding” the office for having created “bad titles,” and thus disrupting the process if Labrador doesn’t want the initiative to go through.
She also asked that the court create new ballot titles and that “the attorney general not be given a second chance to write ballot titles under these unique circumstances.”
Ferguson in the case had argued that Labrador was biased, pointing to a May 2 tweet in which he said of the proposed idea, “Funny that those pushing ranked choice voting consider themselves the ‘Empire.’ But then again, I always thought of myself as a member of the Rebel Alliance. Let’s defeat these bad ideas coming from liberal outside groups.”
Wold said Labrador was referring to the “idea” of ranked-choice voting and not commenting on the specific initiative proposal.
Wold said in this case, “there’s no indication the attorney general dragged his feet or purposely chose words that were prejudicial.” He said the office can’t be expected to be a conduit for whatever language the petitioners prefer.
Without an extension, the group needs nearly 63,000 signatures from registered voters in at least 18 of 35 districts by April 30 to make it onto the November 2024 ballot.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.